"It's a blow to WWE" – Wrestling personality comments on John Laurinaitis being placed on administrative leave (Exclusive)

Senior journalist Bill Apter feels the recent investigations into Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis are extremely unfortunate for WWE.

This week, news broke that Laurinaitis had been placed on administrative leave while a special committee of board members was investigating the alleged misconduct case. While WWE did not make a public announcement, the talent was informed of the development, with Bruce Prichard stepping in as the interim Head of Talent Relations.

The legendary journalist was on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story podcast this week. He mentioned that back in the day, such incidents were brushed under the carpet, but with the advent of the internet, people had become aware of these situations.

"It's unfortunate that he's been involved in this WWE scandal that has rocked not just the pro-wrestling and sports entertainment world but the entire financial world as well," Apter said. "Before there was a board of directors and before there was internet, I was on the road with all these guys. It was like a rock concert. You went from town to town and what happened, happened and nobody ever said anything. But now with the advancement of technology and people talking, rumors and everything, the whole world has changed. Unfortunately, it's a blow to WWE at this particular time." (From 3:58 - 5:22)

You can watch the full video here:

Bill Apter endorsed Bruce Prichard to step in as WWE Head of Talent Relations

Fightful had previously reported that current Executive Director Bruce Prichard has stepped in as the interim Head of Talent Relations. Speaking on the subject, Apter mentioned that Prichard had been in the business for a long time and was the right man for the job.

"If there was anyone who could slip into any role, talent relations or almost any role back there, he is really the man for the job," Apter added. (From 4:33 - 4:41)

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful can confirm that talent were informed that Bruce Prichard is now interim Head of Talent Relations. John Laurinaitis was placed on administrative leave. Fightful can confirm that talent were informed that Bruce Prichard is now interim Head of Talent Relations. John Laurinaitis was placed on administrative leave.

It will be interesting to see how this change in top management impacts the company and whether the product moves in a different direction under Stephanie McMahon.

While using the quote from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Find out who Bret Hart patched up with after 2 decades right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far