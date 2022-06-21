WWE reportedly places John Laurinaitis on administrative leave, replacement announced

John Laurinaitis, the Head of Talent Relations for WWE, has reportedly been placed on administrative leave due to ongoing investigations.

In a press release last week, WWE announced that the company had appointed a Special Committee of Board Members to investigate the alleged misconduct case against Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon and top executive John Laurinaitis.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is now reporting that Bruce Prichard will be serving as the interim Head of Talent Relations while Lauranitis is away. The report also stated that while the company hasn't made the news public, the talent were informed of the change. Prichard was formely the Executive director for RAW and SmackDown.

Here's what the tweet read:

"Fightful can confirm that talent were informed that Bruce Prichard is now interim Head of Talent Relations. John Laurinaitis was placed on administrative leave."

Since the announcement of the investigation, Mr. McMahon has stepped back from his duties as the CEO and Chairman while retaining some of the responsibilities as part of the creative team. Laurinaitis was also not present at the recent SmackDown and RAW tapings.

Stephanie McMahon is now the interim Chairwoman and CEO of WWE.

Mr. McMahon made an appearance on WWE RAW

The McMahon family patriarch made another appearance on RAW this week to greet the crowd at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The 76-year-old came down to the ring and thanked the WWE Universe for keeping Monday Night RAW as the longest-running weekly episodic show on television for 30 years.

He handed props to John Cena for being a major part of the show for the last two decades and hyped the Franchise Player's return next week before making his way to the back.

With things heating up for Money in the Bank, this week's episode of RAW was an eventful one. Carmella was crowned the new number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship while Asuka triumphed over Becky Lynch to enter the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Bobby Lashley also earned an opportunity to challenge Theory for the United States Title at the premium live event. You can check the full results here.

Coming back to the management, it will be interesting to see how things unfold with Bruce Prichard as the new Head of Talent Relations and Big Match John making a comeback next week.

