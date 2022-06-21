WWE RAW Results: MITB title match changed after top star's injury; Vince McMahon promotes WWE Legend's return - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (June 20th, 2022)

Bianca Belair kicked off RAW and announced that Rhea Ripley was not medically cleared to compete at Money in the Bank. Belair started to talk about a fatal five-way match to select the replacement opponent before she was interrupted by Becky Lynch.

Asuka, Carmella, and Liv Morgan joined in, and we got some back-and-forth about Becky being a big baby and how Liv deserves to win, but Carmella disagreed. Carmella wanted Liv to be kicked out of the No.1 Contender's match before Alexa came out and threatened to beat her down.

WWE RAW Results (June 20th, 2022): Becky Lynch vs. Asuka vs. Carmella vs. Liv Morgan vs. Alexa Bliss - Fatal Five-Way Match

The match kicked off after commercials, and Becky went after Asuka right off the bat before Alexa and Liv sent Carmella outside the ring. Liv and Alexa faced off a bit, trading pins and rolling across the ring.

Asuka came back and was beating up Liv and Alexa before Becky dragged her outside. Lynch returned and took out Alexa but missed the top rope leg drop. Alexa managed to send Becky outside before Carmella returned and took Bliss out.

Carmella dropped Alexa from the top rope on top of the others who were brawling outside before we headed for a break. Back on RAW, Liv was in control and got a near fall on Becky before Asuka returned and somehow nearly got pinned by Carmella.

Becky got the Manhandle Slam on Liv, but Asuka dragged her outside before she could get the pin. Alexa got the Twisted Bliss on Morgan, but she countered it. Carmella jumped in at the last moment and got a superkick on Morgan before getting the pin.

Result: Carmella won the Fatal Five-Way and will face Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank

Grade: A

Backstage after the match, Becky Lynch threw a tantrum about being on the poster for Money in the Bank yet not having a match on the show. Pearce booked her for a qualifying match with Asuka, and it was set to take place tonight.

Vince McMahon walked out to the ring and thanked the fans for helping keep RAW on the air for 30 years. He announced John Cena's return for next week before making his way backstage.

Riddle was out next on RAW and said that he was still not done with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. He said that he will try his best to win the Money in the Bank ladder match to earn another title shot against Roman.

Omos and MVP came out to tell Riddle to get back to reality before we headed for the next match.

Riddle vs. Omos on RAW

Omos had an early advantage and was tossing Riddle around in the ring as Seth Rollins watched from backstage. Omos locked in a bear hug and went after Riddle's injured ribs.

The Original Bro came back and tried for the RKO, but Omos blocked it before getting in his trademark double chokeslam for the win. After the match, Omos hit one more slam on Riddle before walking out.

Result: Omos def. Riddle

Grade: C

Seth Rollins came out in a pink suit and threw Riddle out of the ring before mocking him for being a loser.

Rollins was talking about how he was the only one who could beat Reigns when Riddle attacked him from behind. Rollins took him down with the stomp before walking out.

Theory was out next on RAW for a solo pose-down. Bobby Lashley snuck up behind him, and Theory only realized it after trying to take a selfie. Lashley sprayed baby oil into Theory's eyes before hitting him with a spear.

Lashley challenged Theory once more to a United States Title match before walking out. Backstage after a break, we learned from Theory that Bobby Lashley would have to defeat three opponents in a Gauntlet match tonight to get his title shot.

Jey Uso vs. Angelo Dawkins on RAW

Dawkins started off strong, but Jey took the match outside and sent Angelo over the barricades with a huge clothesline. Back after a break on RAW, Dawkins came back with some clothesline and a big slam before getting a near fall.

Dawkins hit a big tackle on Jey but took the superkick. Jey set up for the splash but Dawkins got up and caught Uso out of the air before hitting a spine buster for the win.

Result: Angelo Dawkins def. Jey Uso

Grade: C

Elias was in a backstage interview with Ezekiel before starting off his concert.

After the concert kicked off, Kevin Owens interrupted Elias and said that he was still convinced that he and Ezekiel were the same person.

Ezekiel showed up on the titantron to explain the situation, but Owens was not ready to accept it. A brawl broke out, and Elias smashed his guitar on Owens' back before RAW continued.

Gauntlet Match for a United States Title opportunity on RAW

Chad Gable was up first and was sent outside before Lashley lifted him and sent him into the ring post. Gable managed to get back to the apron before Lashley hit a stalling vertical suplex.

Lashley tried for the spear, but Gable dodged it and locked in the Ankle Lock. The All Mighty got out and locked in the Hurt Lock before getting the submission.

Bobby Lashley def. Chad Gable

Otis rushed Lashley as soon as the bell rang and stomped on the former champion. Otis sent Lashley outside before tossing him into the barricades and ring post.

Back after a break on RAW, Lashley was still being beaten before he tried to lock in the Hurt Lock but failed. The All Mighty got the spear, but Gable intervened, causing a disqualification.

Bobby Lashley def. Otis via DQ

Theory was the third opponent, and he ran into the ring before unloading on Lashley. Theory got the A-Town Down and was about to get the pin but Lashley reversed it into an inside cradle and picked up the win.

Result: Bobby Lashley won the Gauntlet Match and will face Theory for the US Title

Grade: B

Backstage, Carmella attacked Bianca Belair just as she was talking about always being ready.

The Miz was back for Miz TV, and his guest was AJ Styles. The Miz mocked his guest, calling him a failure before AJ made some college football references. AJ brought up The Miz's tiny balls and it made the A-Lister quite furious.

The Miz went on a monologue about how he reinvented reality TV while being a revolutionary superstar before Styles attacked him with the microphone. Ciampa came in from behind and took out Styles before we headed for a break.

AJ Styles vs. Ciampa on RAW

Styles unloaded on Ciampa right off the bat before the former NXT Champion came back with some big knee strikes. Ciampa got a neckbreaker before locking in a headlock on Styles.

The Phenomenal One got out of it and got a few forearms in the ring before getting the modified neckbreaker for a near fall on Ciampa. After a bit of back and forth, AJ got the Phenomenal Forearm before getting the pin.

Result: AJ Styles def. Ciampa

After the match, The Miz came into the ring to attack AJ but was taken out with a Styles Clash.

Grade: B

Veer Mahaan was out next, and we got 'What?' chants from the crowd as he cut his promo.

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka on RAW

Becky rushed in right off the bat and got some big hits in early on but was sent outside off the apron with a hip attack. Lynch got back in control and tried for a top rope move, but Asuka dodged it and hit a codebreaker for a near fall.

Back after a break on RAW, Becky hit a dive from the apron but was met with a knee strike from Asuka. Back in the ring, Asuka blocked the finisher and hit a massive kick before picking up the win.

Result: Asuka def. Becky Lynch

Grade: B

Episode rating: B+

We got the final women's MITB qualifier tonight while Carmella earned a title shot at Money in the Bank. Bobby Lashley is set to face Theory for the United States Title, while Riddle had a forgettable night on RAW.

What happened when Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked to feud with 3 50+ year-old men? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far