'I worried about him multiple times' - Hall of Famer pays tribute to Ric Flair following his final match (Exclusive)

Wrestling legend Ric Flair took part in his final match moments ago, teaming up with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter, who has chronicled the man's career over many decades, paid tribute to the legend after the match concluded.

Although Flair is arguably considered the finest pro wrestler in history, the man is no spring chicken. At the age of 73, with a pacemaker in his heart, The Nature Boy is hardly the performer he was in his prime. He did get through his final match safely, but there were a few scary moments along the way.

Apter paid tribute to Ric Flair, a man he knows very well, with an exclusive Sportskeeda Wrestling quote. He also paid tribute to the 'greatest-ever,' thanking him for everything the legend has done for the business:

"A nostalgic time with The Nature Boy giving us one last look of him in his wrestling trunks. I worried about him multiple times during that match. Thank you Ric [Flair] for everything you have done in the biz. There will never be another one like you!"

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling echo these sentiments and would like to thank Mr. Flair for all the memories.

Legends flooded Twitter paying tribute to Ric Flair to celebrate his final match

The Undertaker and Mick Foley were at ringside to watch Ric Flair walk that aisle one last time. But they weren't the only stars that paid tribute to the legend on this fateful day.

Here's a quick glimpse of some comments you may not have seen:

Dustin Rhodes @dustinrhodes

@RicFlairNatrBoy @StarrcastEvents #RicFlairsLastMatch #nashville #ThankYouRicFlair for all you have done for this business. You will always be "The Man" and you have inspired me in ways you may not know. Love ya kid!! #ThankYouRicFlair for all you have done for this business. You will always be "The Man" and you have inspired me in ways you may not know. Love ya kid!!@RicFlairNatrBoy @StarrcastEvents #RicFlairsLastMatch #nashville

Marc Mero @MarcMero It’s @RicFlairNatrBoy last match today July 31, 2022, at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN. It was an honor to have wrestled against him. What a career! Thank you Ric! It’s @RicFlairNatrBoy last match today July 31, 2022, at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN. It was an honor to have wrestled against him. What a career! Thank you Ric! https://t.co/OUHfs09I3Z

Arianna Grace @AriannaGraceWWE Who’s watching Ric Flair’s last match?? Who’s watching Ric Flair’s last match??

With Vince McMahon and Flair both stepping down in a matter of days, pro wrestling is truly in uncharted waters. One has to wonder what it will look like without these two behemoths at the helm leading the pack.

What did you make of The Nature Boy's last match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

