Pro-wrestling legend comments on the endgame for Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

Legendary pro-wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts about the situation involving Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Paul Heyman.

After being unceremoniously fired by The Head of the Table, Heyman returned to being the advocate for The Beast Incarnate. During the promo battle between Lesnar and Reigns a few weeks ago, Heyman was caught at the center of it. Reports suggest Lesnar and Reigns could battle each other at WrestleMania, which led to speculation that Heyman would cost Lesnar the bout.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Top Story, Apter shared his opinion on the topic.

"There is a lot of talk that Paul Heyman has planned this whole facade of bringing Brock Lesnar back when he [Heyman] is indeed still part of the Anoa'i family but they don't even know about that. Will he be turning his back on Brock? It's a possibility, but I'd hate to be Paul Heyman if Brock catches up with him," Bill Apter said.

Speaking further, Bill Apter stated that he is a huge fan of Brock's rejuvenated persona and heaped praise on him.

"Did you notice that Brock came out like a cowboy last night? I will tell you something that Brock Lesnar's personality that he didn't have last time around. Oh my God, I don't know what let him loose but he's fabulous on that microphone. He does Paul Heyman better than Paul Heyman."

Bill Apter weighed-in on the Brock Lesnar-Bobby Lashley bout

Bill Apter praised Bobby Lashley for his work but picked Lesnar to retain his title at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

"I think Bobby Lashley is fabulous as an in-ring competitor and on the microphone. But at this point, I think Brock Lesnar is physically and mentally just a step above Bobby Lashley. I think it will be a clean victory but it will be a hell of a match."

The Beast Incarnate has gotten the better of The All Mighty during their recent interactions on the microphone. It will be interesting to see if Lesnar continues to dominate Lashley or if the challenger comes up with a plan to dethrone the champion.

You can check out the complete episode of Top Story below:

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription and embed the SK Top Story YouTube video.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Who will walk out of Royal Rumble as the WWE Champion? Brock Lesnar Bobby Lashley 5 votes so far