Bill Apter puts surprising names in his Mount Rushmore of tag teams alongside WWE legends (Exclusive)

While the tag team division in WWE is relatively lackluster as of now, pro wrestling itself has a rich history of iconic duos in the ring. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter recently discussed the topic, which led to him naming his Mount Rushmore of tag teams in the industry.

Ad

As many would expect, one of Apter's picks was the legendary WWE duo, the Road Warriors. However, he also mentioned some teams that casual fans of today might not know, including the Fabulous Kangaroos. One of the most famous iterations of the team comprised Al Costello and Roy Heffernan, who are also often credited with popularizing tag team wrestling in the 1950s and 1960s.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Bill Apter said the following while naming his Mount Rushmore of tag teams:

Ad

Trending

"Tully [Blanchard] and Arn [Anderson]. The Road Warriors. Oh my goodness, the Fabulous Kangaroos, the original ones. Now I am going way way back (...) And then I'll put in Mark Lewin and Don Curtis. My growing-up days, yeah. But to me, the Road Warriors were, when anybody mentions a tag team, the first ones that come to mind." [From 5:06 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Bill Apter also talked about The Hardys' return to WWE

While talking about tag teams in general, Bill Apter expressed how excited he was to see The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) come back to WWE. For those unaware, the TNA World Tag Team Champions are set to face No Quarter Catch Crew on the upcoming episode of NXT.

On the same edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Apter said:

Ad

"I really popped the other night when I was watching NXT when the No Quarter [Catch] Crew challenged The Hardys to come to NXT. And I was going like, 'Yeah.' The Hardys have been around forever but they're a major name still in tag team wrestling. And I am hoping from NXT maybe somehow they will be put back into the WWE tag team picture, help invigorate that division." [From 1:48 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen whether The Hardys continue to compete in the Stamford-based company after their upcoming bout against the NXT faction.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback