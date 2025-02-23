"I really popped" - Veteran comments on the return of The Hardys to WWE (Exclusive)

The Hardys recently announced their return to perform on WWE programming, surprising many. This has also led veteran journalist Bill Apter to share his thoughts on the potential future of the legendary tag team.

Jeff and Matt Hardy were recently challenged by the No Quarter Catch Crew on NXT, which led the two stars to accept the challenge on social media. Although the partnership between the Stamford-based promotion and TNA is common knowledge at this point, it still came as a pleasant surprise to fans. According to Apter, there is a chance that this could lead to The Hardys making their way to the main roster as well.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's SmackTalk, the veteran stated:

"I really popped the other night when I was watching NXT when the No Quarter (Catch) Crew challenged The Hardys to come to NXT. And I was going, like, yeah, The Hardys have been around forever, but they're a major name still in Tag Team wrestling. And I am hoping that from NXT maybe somehow they will be put back into the WWE Tag Team picture, help invigorate that division." [1:48 onwards]

What did Triple H say about The Hardys returning to WWE?

Triple H is also evidently very excited to have the Hardys back, based on his social media posts.

Taking to X, The Game shared the following message to announce the return of The Hardys on NXT. He wrote:

"Two men who have re-defined tag-team wrestling for over 25 years. The Hardy Boyz have reached the pinnacle of our industry [and often jumped off of it] to the amazement of fans worldwide… …and they return to a @WWE ring NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT in Cincinnati."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for The Hardy Boyz after they make their return.

