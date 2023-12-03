Bill Apter recalls recently arrested WWE Hall of Famer's real-life personality (Exclusive)

Given his long career in the pro wrestling industry, Bill Apter has met and interacted with several WWE veterans. He recently gave a peek into the actual personality of the recently arrested WWE Hall of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch.

Sunny was found guilty for her involvement in a car crash that led to the death of a 75-year-old man last year. Under the circumstances, she was sentenced to 17 years in prison. During the court hearing, she apologized to the victim's family and admitted that she was deeply sorry for her actions.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine, legendary journalist Bill Apter shared his experience of interacting with Sunny.

"I have known her since she was a teenager. When she was just going out with Chris Candido and she used to actually be a photographer for the company that I worked for down in smoky mountain. She was just a sweet kid, but little by little, she started going in the wrong direction with substance abuse. To se what has happened to her right now is one of the saddest stories not just in sports, or wrestling, but just the saddest story I've ever heard," said Apter. [5:21 onwards]

You can watch the full video below:

The State Attorney has also commented on the WWE Hall of Famer's arrest

WWE Hall of Famer Sunny has previously been arrested on multiple charges as well, which resulted in her getting very little sympathy during the court proceedings.

State Attorney R.J. Larizza was asked to comment on Sunny's sentencing, to which she had a straightforward response.

“The defendant’s history of drinking and driving is horrendous. It was only a matter of time before her drunk driving killed an innocent and unsuspecting individual.”

While her past offenses have been numerous, the death of a 75-year-old owing to her inebriated driving has led to her receiving the harshest punishment yet.

After her 17-year sentence is over, she is further required to serve eight years of probation as well.

