"Since Paul Heyman is not with Roman" — wrestling journalist explains why Roman Reigns needs The Usos (Exclusive)

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter was impressed with Jimmy and Jey - The Usos cutting a promo to introduce Roman Reigns this week on SmackDown.

The Usos kicked off the show by acknowledging Roman Reigns' record-breaking 508-day Universal Championship reign. They proclaimed the Tribal Chief as the greatest Universal Champion in WWE history before announcing him to the ring.

Bill Apter mentioned that Jimmy and Jey were doing well as the mouthpiece for Roman in the absence of Paul Heyman. Apter was of the opinion that the SmackDown Tag Team Champions had strong characters and now their mic work was on point as well.

Here's what Bill Apter had to say about the Usos:

"Since Paul Heyman is not with Roman anymore, one of The Usos is becoming the mouthpiece of the Samoan gang there. He's very entertaining, outspoken, and very good. I've seen their personalities before but it seems now that with Heyman not being with Roman, The Usos are stepping into that Heyman spokesman role for him."

The Usos will be banned from ringside at the Royal Rumble due to Roman Reigns running interference

Seth "Freakin" Rollins made another appearance on the blue brand this week and this time he had his friend Kevin Owens to back him up. Rollins suggested a matchup between him and Owens against The Usos with the stipulation that the SmackDown tag champs will be barred from ringside at the Rumble if they lose. The Tribal Chief then added his own caveat that if Rollins and Owens lost, Rollins would forfeit his title match at the premium live event.

During the match, Rollins hit a Stomp on Jimmy Uso but within the blink of an eye, Roman Reigns interfered and struck down Rollins with a Superman Punch. This gave Rollins and Owens the win via disqualification.

