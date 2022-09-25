'The real WWE fan cannot fathom this happening' - Hall of Famer is critical of Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul (Exclusive)

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter thinks that Seth Rollins or Bobby Lashley should have faced Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel, not Logan Paul.

Paul is a social media megastar who has excelled in his first few WWE appearances. That said, many pro-wrestling fans believe that it may be far too soon for him to face the biggest star in the business.

Bill Apter echoes those sentiments, considering the depth of talent in the roster. A mild-mannered man on most occasions, Apter does not hold back, sharing the concerns of many WWE fans:

"I know Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul will bring an enormous amount of worldwide publicity to WWE. However, the real WWE fan cannot fathom this happening. Logan, in my opinion, should not be in a spot that someone like Seth Rollins or the US champion Bobby Lashley has worked so hard to attain."

Apter also disclosed his concerns about what locker room morale would be like if there was a title change:

"Furthermore, what happens if Logan gets the Undisputed Championship? I don't think it would have a positive effect on the WWE Universe. It doesn't matter how good Logan's performance will be, and it will be really good. What matters is if this is fair to the rest of the talent who want to be in that challenger role."

Will the company take a chance and crown the social media megastar as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Only time will tell.

Many of Bill Apter's friends have offered their predictions for Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler believes there's no way Paul defeats Reigns:

"If Logan Paul beats Roman Reigns -- and I am so sure he won't -- I will switch from Coke to Pepsi! You heard it right. That's an ultimate sacrifice for me. That's how serious I am about the result of this match."

Booker T also echoed these sentiments:

"I'm not going to knock Logan, but he's not winning this Crown Jewel match. He's not going to beat Roman Reigns. He'll put up a decent showing but he's not going to win."

