'Means nothing' - Hall of Famer points out the biggest issue with the Roman Reigns vs. Riddle stipulation (Exclusive)

A special caveat was added to the upcoming Roman Reigns vs. Riddle match this Friday. If the challenger comes up short against the Tribal Chief, he can never throw his hat in the ring against the reigning champion. He can never compete for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship again!

Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter pointed out why this stipulation may not amount to much. According to him, Riddle could lose the match and then win the Money in the Bank contract at some point down the line:

"I think the stipulation from Heyman was he could not challenge Roman for the title if he comes up short. But what if he wins Money in the Bank? Then the stipulation means nothing."

As for whether or not Riddle has a realistic chance, Sportskeeda's Senior Editor is not too hopeful. He believes that The Usos will play a big part in the outcome:

"He will put up a fight but won't get the win. Keep in mind if The Usos are at ringside and so, the mental edge is already on The Bloodline's side," Apter said.

Apter was also unimpressed with the amount of punishment the challenger took against a star who's far lower down the card - Ciampa. He feels it doesn't bode well for The Original Bro ahead of his big match.

Roman Reigns vs. Riddle - Who is the WWE Universe rooting for?

While one may have assumed that The King of Bros would be the dark horse going into such a massive Championship match, the WWE Universe is firmly behind him.

It seems like the audience is a little tired of The Tribal Chief not defending his title as he should, especially if you consider that this will be his first defense since winning the titles at WrestleMania 39.

Whether or not the challenger comes up short remains to be seen. Even if he loses, Riddle would certainly be an interesting candidate to become Mr. Money in the Bank.

