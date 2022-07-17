'Not good' - Hall of Famer isn't a fan of WWE Superstar Lacey Evans turning heel (Exclusive)

Fans that tuned into WWE SmackDown last week saw Lacey Evans turn heel in one of the more unexpected character changes in recent memory. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter isn't a fan and has expressed his frustration with the alteration in her gimmick.

For weeks and weeks, Evans bared her soul in emotional promos on WWE SmackDown. Fans hailed her story as inspiring, considering the hardships she endured in her life. And then, out of the blue, she told her fans to "go to hell."

Never one to break kayfabe, Apter had the following to say about Evans' change in persona:

"What is going on? After weeks and weeks of making her the hard working, family oriented, Patriotic hero they turn her into a bitter human. She wants the fans to go to hell! There is usually a good reason for a turn from good to bad but you can't sell me on this one. Not good," said Apter.

When asked if Evans was being groomed to take on WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan somewhere down the line, Apter said the following words:

"Possibly but what she did -- telling the fans to go to hell -- is just plain despicable," Apter added.

As sudden as the heel turn was, one has to wait and see whether it will indeed pay dividends or not.

Sportskeeda's own Dutch Mantell feels the WWE star is better off as a heel

Dutch Mantell and Bill Apter have known each other for many decades and agree on various subjects about the wrestling business. However, when it comes to Lacey Evans, they disagree.

On Smack Talk, Mantell expressed the following after the 32-year-old's promo this week on WWE SmackDown:

"I loved the promo. I loved it. It was good. And then she left. You're not acting, right? 'I'm an American hero, and you should be cheering me because I sacrificed for you and look at you.' So she's putting the heat on the fans. Not on your opponent, on the fans and that'll always get you heat. Then she says, 'Screw it, I'm just leaving.' I think she's got more heat than any of them, I mean, out of the girls."

Do you agree with Apter or Mantell? Is Evans better off as a heel or a babyface?

Please link back to this article if you use these quotes in your publication.

