"She's got more heat than any of them" – Wrestling personality details why Lacey Evans is a top heel in WWE's Women's Division (Exclusive)

Former WWE on-screen manager Dutch Mantell recently handed props to Lacey Evans for her promo on SmackDown this week.

The self-proclaimed American Hero was yet again upset with the disrespect shown to her by the fans. She cut a promo stating that she was a former US Marine and sacrificed for their welfare. She even tried to apologize for her actions last week. However, the WWE Universe was having none of it and the 32-year-old walked out without competing in her match against Aliyah.

Speaking on this week's episode of the Smack Talk podcast, Mantell praised the promo. He detailed that Evans seemed to have some beef with the fans and that was garnering her reactions from the audience. He went on to say that she is cementing her position as the top heel in the Women's Division.

"I loved the promo. I loved it. It was good. And then she left. You're not acting, right? 'I'm an American hero, and you should be cheering me because I sacrificed for you and look at you.' So she's putting the heat on the fans. Not on your opponent, on the fans and that'll always get you heat. Then she says, 'Screw it, I'm just leaving.' I think she's got more heat than any of them, I mean, out of the girls," Mantell said. (From 23:46 - 24:14)

You can watch the full show here:

Catch the full results from SmackDown here.

Aliyah called out Lacey Evans for being a coward

In an exclusive digital interview for WWE, Megan Morant caught up with Aliyah after the show. The NXT call-up mentioned that Lacey Evans was a coward masquerading as an American hero. She made it clear that was was ready for a fight and would shut up the Sassy Southern Belle at the first opportunity she got.

WWE @WWE A frustrated @WWE_Aliyah says that @LaceyEvansWWE is a coward and not an American hero and that she is ready to shut her up for good. #SmackDown A frustrated @WWE_Aliyah says that @LaceyEvansWWE is a coward and not an American hero and that she is ready to shut her up for good. #SmackDown https://t.co/jXTBbIzkpY

It will be interesting to see what lies next for the two women on the road to SummerSlam. Do you think the rivalry between the two superstars will culminate in fisticuffs in the coming weeks? Let us know in the comments section below.

When using the quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Find out why Goldberg defeated The Fiend right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far