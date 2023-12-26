Bill Apter says injured SmackDown star deserves a pay raise and private tour bus after signing a new WWE contract (Exclusive)

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter was informed about a major pay raise that a top SmackDown star received upon resigning her contract. Full of praise, he said she deserves everything that she has.

The star in question is none other than Charlotte Flair. The Queen has reportedly secured the biggest contract for any female superstar in WWE history, which is presumably in seven figures. On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis asked Teddy Long and Bill Apter about the Flair situation.

When Mac Davis told Bill Apter and Teddy Long that Charlotte's new deal would not only make her a lot of money, but she is also now in the exclusive club of stars who have a private tour bus. Bill Apter praised Charlotte and stated that she deserves everything she has and named her the number one female athlete in WWE:

"She [Charlotte Flair] deserves everything she gets. When people ask me the number one female athlete in WWE, it's her. Period, the end." (6:37-6:53)

Mac Davis argued that she is one of the best athletes in WWE regardless of gender and can also hang with the men.

You can watch the full video below:

Bill Apter was shocked by two things AJ Styles did

Expand Tweet

During the same episode, Apter expressed how stunned he was at two things that AJ Styles did.

While stating that he was stunned at AJ Styles' appearance change and said he had never seen him that "cut before," he also admitted to being shocked by his heel turn:

"But the big shock to me was when he turned and attacked LA Knight. That shocked me. Nothing I ever would have expected." (4:54-5:07)

What was your reaction to AJ Styles' appearance change and return? Let us know in the comments below!

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.