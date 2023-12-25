Wrestling legend admits he's "stunned" by two things that AJ Styles did (Exclusive)

AJ Styles returned to SmackDown after three months away and instantly put himself in contention for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Wrestling legend Bill Apter admitted to being "stunned" and "shocked" at two major things Styles did.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis spoke to Bill Apter and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long about Liv Morgan's arrest and AJ Styles' return.

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter stated that he had never seen Styles this "cut" since his early days over two decades ago. He admitted to being stunned at his appearance change:

"Not only was he [AJ Styles] tanned, but his build was incredible. I've known AJ since the days started, I've never seen him cut like this." (3:19-3:30)

Apter also revealed that he was shocked by Styles' heel turn when he attacked LA Knight:

"But the big shock to me was when he turned and attacked LA Knight. That shocked me. Nothing I ever would have expected." (4:54-5:07)

You can watch the full video below:

AJ Styles handed a top star his first loss in two months on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

AJ Styles is set to face LA Knight and Randy Orton in a Triple Threat Match at New Year's Revolution - the SmackDown special on 5th January 2024.

However, in his first win back, he faced Solo Sikoa - the enforcer of The Bloodline, who picked up a dominant win over John Cena at Crown Jewel in November.

Although it was a controversial DQ win for Styles, it marked Solo Sikoa's first defeat in two months.

The last man to beat him was LA Knight, who became the number one contender to Roman Reigns' Undisputed Universal Championship - essentially taking a spot that Styles was set for.

This was the justification that The Phenomenal One had for his attack on The Megastar.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

WWE Hall of Famer accuses AEW of favoritism here