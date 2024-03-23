Bill Apter sends best wishes to Roman Reigns' uncle Afa Anoa'i after surgery (Exclusive)

Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter hopes Roman Reigns' uncle Afa Anoa'i has a speedy recovery following his recent surgery.

Afa, a member of the legendary Wild Samoans tag team, took a fall last week and fractured his back in two places. The three-time WWE Tag Team Champion underwent successful surgery on Friday after spending several days in hospital.

Apter sent the following message to Afa on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis and Teddy Long:

"I wanna throw out prayers and love and regards to Afa, the Wild Samoan who fell at home a few days before we're taping this and was rushed to the hospital. He's got a broken back and he's having surgery. Part of the original Bloodline, Afa and Sika, as you know, who's Roman's father. We want to send our best wishes and love out to he and his family for a speedy recovery." [2:15 – 2:44]

Afa Anoa'i appeared on WWE TV with Roman Reigns in 2020

At Hell in a Cell 2020, Roman Reigns retained the Universal Championship against fellow Anoa'i family member Jey Uso. The 29-minute "I Quit" match featured lots of emotion, with the injured Jimmy Uso even stepping in to save his brother at one stage.

Following the bout, Reigns was greeted by his uncle Afa and father Sika on the entrance ramp. Known as the "elders" of The Bloodline, they congratulated the former Shield member on his victory before Sika placed a red lei over his head.

On April 6, Roman Reigns will team up with The Rock to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. One night later, Rhodes will challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

