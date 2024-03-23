Positive update on WWE legend Afa Anoa'i following major surgery

The WWE Universe is sending well wishes to The Anoa'i Family tonight following a major surgery for the man some see as the real head of the dynasty. The latest update on the legendary Afa Anoa'i comes from his son.

The Wild Samoan was hospitalized but moved to a new facility on Monday after falling and breaking his back in two places, as announced by his son, Afa Anoa'i Jr. on Facebook. The surgery was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but doctors pushed it back until today.

The three-time WWE Tag Team Champion is now out of surgery and is resting up with his family at his side. Afa Jr. dropped another Facebook update this afternoon to announce that surgery was a success for his 81-year-old father.

"I just spoke to my Father! [red heart emoji] Successful surgery! Now on to the road to recovery! Keep kicking out Dad! I love you!!!", Afa Jr. wrote.

Afa Sr. also requires a heart valve replacement procedure in the near future, according to PWInsider. However, there is no word yet on when the surgery will take place.

Real-life Bloodline member to host WWE WrestleMania XL Watch Party

A real-life member of The Bloodline has announced a WrestleMania 40 Watch Party for Philadelphia, PA.

It is no secret that WrestleMania XL weekend will be a major time for The Bloodline. The dominant faction will be celebrated at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony as Paul Heyman is set to be inducted into the Class of 2024, and on The Grandest Stage of Them All with at least three matches scheduled already.

Afa Anoa'i Jr. is bringing some of his family and friends to The City of Brotherly Love for WrestleMania XL. The former Legacy member is set to host Battleground Championship Wrestling's WrestleMania Watch Party at the 2300 Arena aka the ECW Arena. His co-hosts are Doink, Dink, Dani Mo, and Facade.

Tickets for BCW's WrestleMania Watch Party are just $5 per person. All proceeds will go to the Philly Rescue Angels charity. The event will also feature trivia, giveaways, fan Q&A, and other attractions. It wasn't clear if additional members of the Anoa'i Family will show up but Lance Anoa'i is expected to be there.

