What happened to WWE legend Afa Anoa'i? Details on injury and further treatment disclosed

In recent times, WWE has been dominated by the legendary Anoa'i family. The current generation of active wrestlers from the Samoan family, including Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, have left a tremendous mark on professional wrestling, and they continue to do so with their performances.

This is a major reason why the clan is going through a great time. However, recently, a legendary member of the Anoa'i family suffered an unfortunate incident. The legendary member in question is Afa Anoa'i. As per Afa's son, Afa Jr., his father had a fall and suffered fractures in two places in his back.

On Facebook, Afa Jr. further mentioned that Afa Anoa'i was being transferred to a different hospital. The legendary wrestler's son also requested for privacy during these tough times and concluded by saying the family will post updates when they come. Since then, there has been only one update about Afa's condition.

As per Mike Johnson from PWI, Afa Anoa'i will undergo surgery to fix the two fractures he suffered in his back. Famous for being part of The Wild Samoans, Afa was last seen at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, where he acknowledged Roman Reigns after the latter defeated Jey Uso.

WWE Legend Afa Anoa'i underwent two heart procedures in 2023

During his time in WWE, Afa Anoa'i was known for his strength and resilience. After all, winning three tag team championships in the Stamford-based promotion is proof of the same. However, in 2023, Anoa'i proved that he does not only hold the ability to compete inside the ring but even outside of it.

Towards the end of last year, the WWE Hall of Famer underwent two exploratory heart procedures. However, these procedures did not keep Anoa'i low as he was quickly seen working on projects and joking and signing autographs for the hospital staff. At the time, Afa's official Facebook page had written:

"Yesterday, Afa had two exploratory heart procedures to check his valves. In his own words: 'I kicked out before the 1!' He is home and doing very well. Nothing keeps a Wild Samoan down! His follow-up appointment is on the 20th to go over next steps. Keep him in your thoughts and prayers as he may need a valve replacement. But he's up and at it, working hard on the WXW Seminar on January 13th and the first show of the year, February 17th, with proceeds to benefit the Alzheimer's Association. Afa was joking with and signing autographs for the hospital staff. [slightly smiling face emoji]"

Knowing how Afa Anoa'i has fought through such health issues in the past, fans will pray he recovers soon from his recent fall. Once he is alright, it will be interesting to see if the legend graces the WWE Universe with another appearance.

