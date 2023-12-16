Real-life bloodline member and WWE legend went through serious procedure after being hospitalized

A real-life WWE legend and member of the bloodline, The Anoa'i Family in real life is doing better after a recent hospitalization for heart procedures.

Afa Anoa'i wrestled for 24 years before retiring in 1995. He and his brother Sika, father to Rosey and Roman Reigns, were known as The Wild Samoans. They were three-time WWE Tag Team Champions, but also held gold in other promotions, and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007, then the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2012. Since retiring, Afa launched his WXW promotion in Florida, while the brothers train others at The Wild Samoan Training Center.

The 81-year-old former wrestler and manager was hospitalized on Monday as he underwent two exploratory heart procedures, according to a post on his official Facebook. Afa is scheduled for a follow-up with doctors on December 20th, and may need heart valve surgery, but is currently at home and in good spirits.

"Yesterday Afa had two exploratory heart procedures to check his valves. In his own words: 'I kicked out before the 1!' He is home and doing very well. Nothing keeps a Wild Samoan down! His follow up appointment is on the 20th to go over next steps. Keep him in your thoughts and prayers as he may need a valve replacement. But he's up and at it, working hard on the WXW Seminar on January 13th and the first show of the year, February 17th, with proceeds to benefit the Alzheimer's Association. Afa was joking with and signing autographs for the hospital staff. [slightly smiling face emoji]," wrote Afa's official Facebook page.

The Wild Samoans last appeared in WWE at Hell In a Cell 2020. After Reigns retained the Universal Championship over Jey Uso in a Hell In a Cell "I Quit" match, Afa and Sika were waiting on the stage to celebrate. This was seen as Reigns' father and uncle officially christening him as The Tribal Chief.

Son of Afa Anoa'i on Roman Reigns' rise to the top of WWE

The son of Afa Anoai wrestled for WWE as Manu from October 2006 - February 2009. He never held main roster gold, but he was the second-ever FCW Southern Heavyweight Champion.

Afa Anoa'i Jr. has also dealt with health issues this year as he was rushed to the hospital in September. The former Legacy member previously spoke with Tantalizing Tony, and shared his thoughts on cousin Roman Reigns.

"I don't necessarily look at it like I have to live up to the legacy of the family name. I look at it as I have to create my own road to this legacy. We all have our strengths, we all have our weaknesses. Roman, he's made it to the top of the game in the WWE. I've made it to the top of the game without them. I stayed relevant for the last 25 years without them," Manu said.

Manu finished up with WWE in December 2008. The December 1st RAW saw CM Punk and Kofi Kingston defeat Manu and Cody Rhodes. The following week Legacy's Manu, Rhodes and Randy Orton defeated Batista and Triple H in a Handicap Match, but the next week the trio was defeated by Batista and John Cena in a Handicap Match, by DQ. Manu lost to Kingston on December 22nd, and then had his last match on December 29th, 2008 - a loss to Matt Hardy.

