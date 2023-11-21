Who were the original members of Randy Orton's group The Legacy in WWE? The two other members you probably forgot about

Randy Orton's return and anticipated reunion with Cody Rhodes has elevated the excitement for the Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event.

Back in 2009, Randy Orton featured second-generation stars to deepen their roots in the wrestling industry and showcase their dominance. He appeared on an edition of RAW in September of that year, calling out then-World Tag Team Champions Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase Jr. for letting Cryme Tyme (JTG and the late Shad Gaspard) steal the titles from them. The Legacy duo attacked their rivals with some assistance from Manu (Afa Anoa'i Jr.).

A few months later, the late WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka's son, Sim Snuka, expressed interest in joining the group and helped Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Manu, and Ted DiBiase Jr. beat down whoever came in their way. Therefore, this narrative enabled Sim and Manu to become members of The Legacy faction for a short while.

A few months later, in January, The Viper insisted Manu and Snuka go through a series of tests to validate their eligibility to join the faction, which they failed. Additionally, Orton was not tolerant when the duo lost a match to Cryme Tyme, resulting in them being kicked out of the group. The cousins hatched a plan to take revenge and attack The Apex Predator, giving Cody Rhodes an ultimatum to join them. Things escalated when he refused, and DiBiase Jr. ended up aiding Randy Orton.

This week on RAW, The American Nightmare confirmed The Viper's return as the fifth member of their team for the Men's WarGames Match against The Judgment Day. Now, this comes at an intriguing time when Jey Uso is also a part of the group, and considering the role he played in Orton's injury, resulting in him being out of in-ring action for more than a year, does not play out quite well.

Randy Orton will return exactly 1 year and 6 months following an injury

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle worked together as the highly entertaining tag team called RK-Bro last year. They were the then RAW Tag Team Champions and the duo contested in a title unification match against The Usos, who were the then SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Following the match, The Bloodline laid out a vicious assault on The Viper and Riddle. The 43-year-old's back was injured after a serious spot on the steel steps outside the ring. Orton is no stranger to injuring his back and has often cited the impact of his finishing move, the RKO, on his body.

During his recovery, there were rumors that his return to the squared circle might not only be longer than expected but also not feasible. However, not too long ago, his father, "Cowboy" Bob Orton, reported that his son was doing well and gearing up for a return.

The Judgment Day has wreaked havoc on anyone who crossed their path. Additionally, fans are elated with the idea of Rhea Ripley and Randy Orton finally coming face to face, given the former's interference in the Men's division to aide her fellow teammates.

