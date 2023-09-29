What happened to Afa Anoa'i Jr.? Further medical details disclosed

Afa Anoa'i Jr. has been making headlines, and not for a happy reason. The former WWE Superstar has been dealing with medical issues that have resulted in him being hospitalized.

As per reports, the former WWE Superstar, a.k.a. Manu, is dealing with a complex cardiology issue and is battling for his health to recover. His heart is filling up with liquid, and his heart injection fraction is working at only 35%. A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Roman Reigns’ relative to help him with the medical bills while he battles the life-threatening illness.

Manu was rushed to the hospital on September 23, as per Lance Anao’i.

Afa Anoa'i Jr. is best known for his time with WWE from 2007 to 2009, where he worked with the likes of Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Ted DiBiase, and others. He was released from his WWE contract on February 23, 2009.

Afa Anoa'i Jr. had shared his view about Roman Reigns

Even though Manu is not a part of WWE and hasn’t been a part of The Bloodline like Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, he’s definitely following the product.

As a member of the Samoan wrestling family, everyone who stepped foot in the ring had a role to play in the family’s pro-wrestling legacy. During a conversation with Tantalizing Tony, Afa Anoa'i Jr. revealed he did not need help from anyone to reach the top of the game.

"I don't necessarily look at it like I have to live up to the legacy of the family name. I look at it as I have to create my own road to this legacy. We all have our strengths, we all have our weaknesses. Roman, he's made it to the top of the game in the WWE. I've made it to the top of the game without them. I stayed relevant for the last 25 years without them."

It’s hopeful that Afa Anoa’i will recover soon and return to training. Currently, he owns BattleField Pro Wrestling, which is a Pennsylvania-based promotion. You can find a message from his mother about his health here.

