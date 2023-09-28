Health update on Afa Anoa'i Jr. aka former WWE Superstar Manu

The mother of Afa Anoa'i Jr. has provided an update on her son's health after he was unexpectedly hospitalized with a severe cardiac issue.

Afa Anoa'i Jr. is best known for his WWE main roster appearances as Manu between 2007 and 2009. The 38-year-old was part of the Legacy faction alongside Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Ted DiBiase Jr. He is related to The Rock, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and several other legendary WWE stars.

A statement from Afa Anoa'i Jr.'s mother reads as follows:

"We would like to give you all an update on Afa’s cardiac condition.

"First off, we would like to say thank you for the continued prayers, love, and support we are receiving for Afa at this most difficult time.

"Afa has a team of cardiologists working with him, and now is the most critical part of his recovery. He will be watched closely by his physicians and continue with extensive testing, procedures, and medication. Afa was discharged home under strict guidelines due to his ejection fraction of 35%. Afa’s father is by his side for an indefinite period of time. Afa needs to rest without any stress and strenuous activities [he can only do some dishes, laundry, and minimal stairs until further notice]. His cardiologists believe with him following their strict instructions, his rehabilitation and recovery will be a success, and he should return to the ring once he reaches 60%.

"For everyone that knows and loves Afa, this will be the most difficult road to rehabilitation and recovery for him, since we all know he is always hands on and cannot sit still watching others.

"Wrestlers are considered independent contractors and are not eligible for the benefits we receive, so we ask for respect and privacy at this time and please understand negative comments regarding this situation and his family is very difficult for his children, family, and all of us that love him in this most difficult time of need.

"Thank you for your continued prayers and support with this ongoing unexpected situation.

"With love, Afa’s Mom."

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help with Afa Anoa'i Jr.'s medical bills. You can make a donation here.

