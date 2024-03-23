Roman Reigns sends clear threat to his own family member ahead of WWE SmackDown

WWE is just over two weeks away from WrestleMania XL, and tensions are running high. Roman Reigns had an interesting moment in public when he made a bold threat against a family member.

The Bloodline is one of the most dominant pro wrestling factions and will go down as one of the most legendary groups of all time. The stable splintered last year, but The Tribal Chief was able to pull things together, and now the Anoa'i family members are going into WrestleMania in a major way, with the addition of The Rock but without Jey Uso.

Jey has been on RAW since leaving the group last year, and now he is set to wrestle his brother Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania. Reigns appeared on The Pat McAfee Show today and made some interesting comments about his cousins. He was asked about Jey walking away from The Bloodline.

"Oh, I'm rooting for Big Jim. He's my only family. Hey, Jey made his choice. How do you walk away from the dream, how do you walk away from the promised land? You know, it's disrespectful. He'll tell you... his life hasn't been the same since. So, if you can't play your role, if you can't just fill the shoes that you've been provided, then we gotta excommunicate. We gotta see if, you know... sink or swim, man. He's doing OK, but just remember... it only takes - [snaps finger] - just like that. We send the word and it's done," Reigns warned.

The apparent threat led to a chorus of "Whoa!" from others in attendance for the podcast. Reigns jokingly replied but made it clear that The Bloodline has the power to get things done.

"I would never kill my cousin. But I will put his career on hold if I want to, you understand? We got the juice," Reigns jokingly clarified. [From 2:30:00 to 2:32:02]

The last match between the cousins took place at WWE SummerSlam last August. Reigns won the 36-minute Tribal Combat match to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and his Tribal Chiefdom.

WWE planning a big WrestleMania Weekend for The Bloodline

WWE is set to invade Philadelphia, PA, for WrestleMania 40 Weekend in just over two weeks.

The Bloodline will kick off their big weekend in The City of Brotherly Love when Paul Heyman is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Wise Man is the headliner for the 2024 class.

WrestleMania XL will feature Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso in singles action, but it remains to be seen if this will be on Night One or Night Two. A stipulation has been rumored for this highly anticipated match but has not been confirmed.

Solo Sikoa has not been announced for a WrestleMania match as of now, but he will surely have a role in one of the three announced matches. In addition to Uso vs. Uso, Roman Reigns and The Rock will face Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on Night One. Reigns will then defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Rhodes on Night Two.

If The Bloodline wins the Night One tag match, then the Rhodes vs. Reigns title match will be held under Bloodline Rules. If The Bloodline loses on Night One, then all members are banned from ringside during Night Two.

