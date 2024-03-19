WWE made a major botch in the Jimmy and Jey Uso promo segment on RAW: How can Triple H fix it before WrestleMania 40?

WrestleMania 40 is just a few days away and the Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso saga finally caught steam on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. The two brothers came face-to-face in a war of words, which eventually led to a brawl.

During their segment on RAW, WWE seemingly made a major botch when Jimmy said that it was his brother who decided to leave The Bloodline. For those unaware, it was actually Jimmy Uso who made the move first, as he superkicked Roman Reigns at Night of Champions 2023 after he reached his boiling point.

Not only did Jimmy decide to turn on Reigns, but he also took Jey Uso along with him, leaving The Bloodline after making an emphatic statement. Therefore, it could have been a botch from WWE this week on RAW when the 38-year-old made a contradictory statement.

Triple H could fix this in the upcoming edition of RAW and SmackDown by unravelling a new story in The Bloodline saga. Jimmy Uso could make a baffling revelation, stating that it was actually his younger brother who conspired the entire thing and manipulated him to make that move.

Moreover, he could add that Jey Uso had been pulling the string and it was his plan all along to turn on Roman Reigns and leave his faction. Not only will it add a new angle to The Bloodline saga, but it will also unfold layers of the Jimmy-Jey rivalry ahead of WrestleMania 40.

The story could take several more twists and turns before the match unfolds on the Grandest Stage of Them All. The stars could focus not only on Roman Reigns but also look into their childhood and family relationship.

A WWE legend can play a major role in the Jey Uso-Jimmy Uso feud

The animosity between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso reached a whole new level this week on Monday Night RAW when they confronted each other. There's a good possibility that a WWE legend could return and play a pivotal role in this epic rivalry between the two brothers.

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has been quite vocal on social media regarding the ongoing storyline between his sons. It could be a matter of time before he intervenes in this family drama and stirs the pot in this epic rivalry.

With Rikishi being The Usos' father, it will not only add a compelling layer to the feud, but it will catapult the family drama between Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. The WWE legend could be a special guest referee in their match at WrestleMania 40, which might give rise to several epic moments.

It remains to be seen whether WWE makes this move at The Show of Shows, as fans have been clamoring to see Rikishi's involvement in the storyline.

