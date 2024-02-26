4-time champion to be the guest referee for Jimmy vs Jey Uso at WWE WrestleMania 40? Exploring the chances

Jimmy vs. Jey Uso is one of the matches teased for the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 40 in April. As part of the Anoa'i dynasty, The Usos can call on several people for help, but some of those ''people'' may have their loyalties divided.

The possibility of Jimmy vs Jey Uso at WrestleMania 40 occurred during an episode of WWE RAW weeks ago. When Jey was inches away from dethroning Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, Jimmy interfered and cost his brother the match. As a member of The Bloodline, Jimmy can rely on Solo Sikoa during his encounter with Jey, but the latter is also not short of allies. Interestingly, their father, Rikishi, could be involved as a referee to ensure no outside interference from either side.

Rikishi has been closely following The Bloodline's story. In the past, the veteran wrestler asserted he wouldn't want to join the story unless the time was right, and seeing his sons fight and hurt each other could be the perfect time to interject.

Rikishi could try convincing his sons to reconcile and get back on the same page. In the scenario of The Usos not adhering to their father's insistence, the latter could involve himself in their WrestleMania showdown. The champion wrestler could be the special guest referee to keep a check on Jimmy and Jey.

Does Rikishi want to be involved in Jimmy and Jey Uso's fight?

Jimmy took Jey's chances of being a solo champion last week

As a father of not just The Usos but also of Solo Sikoa, the WWE Hall of Famer may find it tough to get involved with their sons, especially on a big stage like WrestleMania. However, it looks like the four-time champion has no problem doing so. Rikishi stated that keeping his sons in line would be great. He was excited about sharing the ring with his twins and soaking in the audience's reactions.

"That'd be great. Everybody would get their photo op. I'll be able to be once again standing in the ring with my two boys, and just enjoying a moment of 80,000, 90,000 people going to be sitting there just soaking all this in."

Did Rikishi hint which side he is on for the possible WWE WrestleMania 40 feud?

Although the four-time champion has commented about the happenings of The Bloodline, he hasn't picked sides. However, this may have recently changed after sharing a photo of Jey Uso with his "Yeet" catchphrase.

It would be interesting to see if Rikishi gets involved with his sons and The Bloodline ahead of The Show of Shows.

