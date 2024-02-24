Rikishi has sent a threat to The Bloodline and also apparently Cody Rhodes ahead of WrestleMania 40.

The Hall of Famer spoke on his Off The Top podcast, where he talked about returning to WWE.

Rikishi said that he was open to returning to the ring again, but till he did, he felt The Bloodline had to pull their own weight. However, when he returned, he promised to be unpredictable, sending a warning to the stable, saying that he could stinkface anyone and might choose to stand alone as he had always chosen in his career.

It appears that even The Rock or Roman Reigns would not be safe.

"For the time being, there's a bunch of grown men in The Bloodline. They all got to pull their weight. Because when Big Kish steps through, you will definitely know it's time. Now I don't know which one about to get a stinkface, which one might not, which side I might jump on to, maybe left, maybe right, or maybe I just go down the middle. Because that's where I've always been anyway." [30:45 - 31:11]

The star, however, didn't just leave it at the Bloodline. He said what he had to say, with him also intimidating Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. He said that it need not be that he only returns on SmackDown and that he could return on WWE RAW as well, where Cody and Jey currently are. He then seemingly threatened Cody, referring to how he had hit Stone Cold with the Black Lincoln Continental for The Rock.

Whether he was threatening Cody Rhodes or Seth Rollins is unsure at this time, but given The Rock's beef with Rhodes, he seems the likelier candidate.

"You never know, SmackDown or RAW. They got a lot of black Lincoln Continentals out there, and I'll leave it at that." [31:20 - 31:28]

Rikishi is open to returning to the ring and getting involved with the Bloodline

Rikishi is more than ready to return to the ring and get involved with The Bloodline as soon as is required.

Speaking about a dream return for the fans, he said that he looked forward to standing with his sons in the ring and soaking in the fans' adulation.

"That'd be great. Everybody would get their photo op. I'll be able to be once again standing in the ring with my two boys, and just enjoying a moment of 80,000, 90,000 people going to be sitting there just soaking all this in."

It remains to be seen if he finally chooses to return.