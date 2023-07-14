Rikishi to join The Bloodline storyline? Hear it from the WWE legend himself

The Bloodline storyline has proven to be one of the most captivating and dramatic narratives in recent years in WWE. Rikishi is also a prominent member of the Anoa'i family. The Hall of Famer is the father of Solo Sikoa and The Usos, who are currently involved in the Bloodline Saga. Since tensions arose in The Samoan faction, fans have been speculating about the return of Rikishi.

However, In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Rikishi danced around the subject of joining the family storyline in the future. The 57-year-old couldn't give a clear answer to this question. Instead, he hinted that he might get involved in the storyline at some stage.

When Bill Apter asked him directly, the WWE Hall of Famer whispered something in Apter's ear. Sportskeeda's Senior Editor then confirmed that he couldn't say anything about what the WWE legend told him, to which Rikishi replied:

"Not until the time is right."

You can check out the interview below:

It seems that at some point in the Bloodline Saga, the father of The Usos may also make his presence known. The addition of Rikishi could bring an interesting dynamic to the current story.

It also raises questions about how The Tribal Chief will treat his elders. Will he show respect and deference, or will he continue his aggressive approach as he has with others?

The next saga in The Bloodline's story

At WWE SummerSlam 2023, another significant chapter in the Samoan family's story is set to unfold. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is reportedly set to face Jey Uso in a title bout. This match will also bring their journey full circle, showcasing the whole Bloodline Saga.

In addition to the championship bout, there is speculation that Solo Sikoa could also wrestle at the Biggest Party of the Summer. The most likely opponent for the Enforcer will be Jimmy Uso. This match would provide Jimmy with a chance to seek revenge against his own sibling for the brutal assault he recently suffered on SmackDown.

Jey Uso has already challenged Roman Reigns for SummerSlam 2023

Furthermore, if Rikishi decided to make a return to the company, SummerSlam would be an ideal setting for his comeback. With Jey Uso engaged in a title match, Rikishi could potentially play a pivotal role in costing The Tribal Chief his Undisputed Championship.

Overall, SummerSlam 2023 is shaping up to be a pivotal event for the Samoan Saga. It will not only determine the immediate future of The Usos and Roman Reigns but also set the stage for their future feuds in the company.

