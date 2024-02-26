Rikishi appears to finally confirm allegiance in huge Bloodline feud

Rikishi has been in the middle of a feud surrounding his family for a while now despite not actually appearing on WWE TV. The star has now sent out a post that appears to finally confirm whom he supports within The Bloodline.

The legend has recently spoken about returning to the company to confront the entire Bloodline but has not really revealed who he would support and what his reason for returning would be.

Speaking about his sons, Rikishi said that he wanted to stand with both of them, not mentioning anyone who would have his support.

In the past few weeks, the rivalry between Jimmy Uso and Jey has heated up. Jimmy even ruined his brother's chances of becoming a singles champion on RAW this week. Jey was facing Gunther for the Intercontinental Title and nearly defeated him after hitting him with the Uso Splash. However, he fell short as Jimmy distracted the referee, and this allowed The Ring General to win.

Rikishi has now retweeted a poster of himself standing behind Jey Uso, showing support for his son, Jey, and saying his catchphrase, "Yeet."

Rikishi's support can go a long way as a Bloodline elder

While he's not a part of the current WWE roster, the Hall of Famer has been open about his willingness to return to the company if the circumstance calls for it.

Should he return, he's the natural leader of The Bloodline, as an elder of the family, and one who has done it all in the company.

It remains to be seen if Roman Reigns and The Rock respect his position or not, but if they do, Jimmy Uso could find himself isolated thanks to his actions against his brother.

It appears that Jey and Jimmy Uso are heading for a clash, possibly at WrestleMania 40. Should it happen, their father's post seems to indicate that he would be in Jey's corner.