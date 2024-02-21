Rikishi seemingly teases forming a new Bloodline with Jey Uso and two other superstars

Rikishi recently took to social media to tease the possibility of forming a new Bloodline featuring Jey Uso and two other superstars.

In 2023, Jey quit The Bloodline after he and Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns. This led to The Bloodline Civil War, which The Usos won. However, Jimmy surprisingly betrayed his brother during the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Reigns at SummerSlam.

Taking to Instagram, Rikishi seemingly teased the idea of forming a new faction with his son Jey. The two other superstars featured in his post were Jacob Fatu and Zilla Fatu. The 58-year-old also sent a three-word message:

"Gettem all uce !!" wrote the Anoa'i family legend.

Check out his Instagram post below:

Rikishi revealed "Plan B" for Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu is one of the biggest names on the independent circuit. He has primarily competed under Major League Wrestling and has occasionally been teaming up with Umaga's son, Zilla Fatu.

On Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the Hall of Famer mentioned that the Anoa'i family discussed the prospect of Jacob Fatu venturing into UFC:

"You know, right off the bat, after I had that first match with him, I already knew that if this kid sticks with it and not put himself in harm's way and just be fully committed that he's going to be somebody in this business. But we also had a "B Plan." And the "B Plan" was this: because there were so many Samoans already in there, and the "B Plan" was this (...) we did our research, and out of the whole Bloodline, there was never a Bloodline that went to UFC. Now, you and I know, Joey, Jacob is a humble cat, but you also see, too, when that switch clicks on Jacob, oh forget it, man."

Expand Tweet

The Bloodline in WWE recently added The Rock to its ranks after The Great One turned heel and slapped Cody Rhodes at the WrestleMania XL press conference.

What are your thoughts on a new Bloodline being potentially formed in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Lola Vice's red carpet outfit will make your jaw hit the floor. Click HERE