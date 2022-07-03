'Not my cup of tea' - Hall of Famer is not entirely sold on WWE faction Maximum Male Models (Exclusive)

WWE introduced a faction called Maximum Male Models this past week on SmackDown led by the charismatic Max Dupri. Bill Apter believes that Dupri is the right man to front the faction, but isn't entirely convinced about the concept yet.

Mace and Mansoor were repackaged as fashionable male models and conferred names that played havoc with our in-built grammar plug-in. The general consensus from the WWE Universe seems to be that the concept is a flop, with more optimistic fans laughing at the ridiculousness of it all. Others are simply happy to see two talented but extremely underutilized stars on the show.

Bill Apter, Hall of Fame journalist and a valued member of the Sportskeeda Wrestling staff, said the following:

"Not my cup of tea (or Diet Coke) but it's too early for me to see how it will play out fully to make the fans despise them!"

Apter remains optimistic about Dupri being the face of the faction. He believes that the former IMPACT World Champion is perfectly suited for the role:

"Yes, Knight is perfect in the role. Portrays it just right -- trying to be high-class and show himself off as well as his male models."

It's early days for the gimmick and fans will have to wait and see how WWE plays it out in the coming weeks. Readers must note that Knight is a reference to LA Knight, which was Max Dupri's NXT name.

WWE fans have been ruthless toward the Maximum Male Models so far

Some may say that the point of a heel faction is to get booed. That said, the reception towards Maximum Male Models was absolutely brutal. Here is a glimpse of what people Tweeted following SmackDown.

🇨🇦 Jen 🇨🇦 @Jenniferfanjoy @WWE Ok what am I watching … if I wanted to see a runway show I will watch project runway .. @WWE Ok what am I watching … if I wanted to see a runway show I will watch project runway ..

With Dupri as the mouthpiece, flanked by his two suave sluggers, how far will the faction be able to go? Only time will tell.

