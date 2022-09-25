Pro wrestling legend doesn't feel Braun Strowman is ready for Roman Reigns yet (Exclusive)

Bill Apter believes that Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman doesn't feel like a must-see match at the moment, based on the latter's booking.

In the past, Apter was extremely critical of Strowman's decision to take punishment at Otis' hands. Despite getting up immediately after being slammed to the mat, Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor felt like the damage had been done. A match ensued on WWE SmackDown last week, where Strowman, the supposed 'Monster Among Men' had a competitive showing against Otis again.

Apter, who has been friends with many of the greatest giants in the business, wasn't a fan of Strowman's booking and presentation. He doesn't think the 'Monster Among Men' feels like a threat to The Tribal Chief yet:

"I don't mean to pick on Braun Strowman but once again he's absorbing much too much punishment and is off his feet too much. In my opinion, he should be totally invincible, a monster that he is so well described to be. Someone needs to adjust his direction. He's an incredible athlete but needs a bit more edge to go make fans want to clamour to see Strowman vs Roman!"

Getting a monster off his feet used to be a big deal back in the day. Hopefully, Triple H and the creative team will pay heed to Apter's genuine concerns.

Bill Apter previously called Braun Strowman the biggest threat to Roman Reigns

Apter was high on Strowman when he made his huge comeback and went so far as to ask Roman Reigns to watch out:

"An expected return, but who knew when it would happen. The Monster Among Men wiped out every competior in the tag team fatal four way match. Roman Reigns better watch out. This is super BIG trouble," Apter said.

Should Braun Strowman be the one to dethrone the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion? Let us know in the comments.

