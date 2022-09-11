'Roman Reigns better watch out' - Hall of Famer warns top WWE Superstar about his biggest threat (Exclusive)

According to Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter, Roman Reigns better watch out because The Monster Among Men, Braun Strowman, has arrived!

Strowman made an instant impact upon his return by steamrolling through the tag team division. It has since been reported that he will be a part of the WWE SmackDown roster going forward. Sportskeeda Wrestling's very own EC3 even wished his old friend well in his new endeavor.

Bill Apter was quite impressed by how Strowman was brought back to the company. Reacting to the Monster Among Men's arrival, Bill Apter stated that the arrival of Strowman is "big trouble" for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"An expected return, but who knew when it would happen. The Monster Among Men wiped out every competior in the tag team fatal four way match. Roman Reigns better watch out. This is super BIG trouble," Apter said.

Mr. Apter, of course, is alluding to the fact that The Tribal Chief and Braun Strowman have waged war for a long time indeed. They can be dubbed the Superman and Lex Luthor of the company. The arch-rivals are almost certain to lock horns at some point in the future.

Who is next for Roman Reigns after Drew McIntyre?

The latest rumors indicate that plans may be afoot for a Roman Reigns vs. Tyson Fury showdown after their respectful exchange in Cardiff at the end of Clash at the Castle. However, the clash is not expected to happen anytime soon.

At the same time, there have been rumors of a Cody Rhodes vs. Reigns clash once The American Nightmare recovers. Of course, a Rock vs. Reigns contest has allegedly been in the works for a while.

Braun Strowman belongs in the same conversation and already has a readymade storyline with Roman Reigns that he can potentially sink his teeth into. It remains to be seen where WWE goes from here.

Who should be the WWE Superstar to dethrone The Tribal Chief? Let us know in the comments section below.

