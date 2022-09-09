34-year-old megastar could return to face Roman Reigns in a first-time-ever match - Reports

Roman Reigns further cemented his place atop the WWE food chain with his recent win over Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle. After the match, boxing sensation Tyson Fury had a respectful showdown with The Tribal Chief. The two men could have a major match down the road, even though it is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Tyson Fury's last match took place against Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel 2019 when he won against The Monster Among men via countout. It was believed that he would make an in-ring return to face Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle, but that did not happen. Fury has stated on record that he would like to return to WWE as an in-ring competitor when he is done with boxing.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has stated that the chances of a potential match between Drew McIntyre and Tyson Fury are very low given that Fury was projected as a babyface at Clash at the Castle. However, a match against The Tribal Chief is still very much a possibility.

''They had spent a long time building up a McIntyre vs. Fury match and this interaction seemed to end any thought of it. Right after McIntyre lost, Fury jumped in for a face-off with Reigns. I figured that was Saudi Arabia on 11/5, and with that, it made all the sense in the world for Reigns to win. But that isn’t the case. Fury has said when he’s done boxing he wants to come to WWE and that match could take place, but not this soon,'' noted Meltzer

Will Tyson Fury pose a challenge to Roman Reigns?

Tyson Fury is arguably the biggest name in pro boxing today. The British icon is not only known for his tremendous skills as a boxer, but also for his flamboyant personality and penchant for creating controversy. The Gypsy King prevented Austin Theory from cashing in his MITB contract during the match between Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns by punching him out.

Given how strong Roman Reigns has been booked in WWE, a big-time clash against a popular megastar like Fury could lead to a great program. It remains to be seen when Fury is ready to finally make his in-ring return to WWE.

