Bill Apter unsure of WWE's plans for Brock Lesnar's old rival after crushing defeat on RAW (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar hasn't been seen since SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes to end their trilogy that began at Backlash. However, referring to another old rival of Lesnar's, wrestling legend Bill Apter said he was unsure of what WWE could have planned after a crushing defeat on RAW.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, host Mac Davis spoke in depth to Bill Apter and WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long about the entire situation between The Rock, Roman Reigns, and even Cody Rhodes. The conversation transitioned when Bill Apter expressed his doubts about WWE's plans for another star.

McIntyre was Brock Lesnar's rival from 2020, where the two men main evented WrestleMania 36 Night 2. In their sole match against each other, Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar.

Referring to Drew McIntyre's second loss to Seth Rollins on the Day 1 edition of RAW, the fact that he was pinned makes Bill Apter doubtful about where he even goes from here:

"Drew McIntyre, on Day 1, put up a great, 5-star match with Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, but I don't know where he goes from here. Even though there was a lot of interference, they pinned him." (8:10-8:26)

Teddy Long countered by stating that getting pinned doesn't always hurt a superstar. He said that Drew McIntyre is exactly the kind of guy who knows how to bounce back from it:

"But he still had a great match. Like I said, sometimes, you know, you can get pinned and that doesn't hurt you all. If you tore the house down and know how to get your heat back, Drew McIntyre certainly knows how to do that. They had a hell of a match." (8:35-8:52)

Brock Lesnar's old rival Drew McIntyre keeps losing the big ones, says Apter

Since defeating Brock Lesnar in 2020, Drew McIntyre has fallen short in major matches more often than not. In 2021, he lost to Bobby Lashley in their WWE Championship feud.

In 2022, he lost to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle thanks to Solo Sikoa's interference. 2023 was supposed to be about him finally capturing World Championship gold again, but he lost to Seth Rollins.

That would also be his fate at the start of 2024. This is why Bill Apter is unsure about where he goes from here:

"He keeps losing the big ones. So now you have him against a World Champion and there was a lot of interference and distractions. He got pinned. We talk about Cody's story, but where is McIntyre's story going to go from here?" (9:11-9:28)

