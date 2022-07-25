'Vince McMahon retires and Ric Flair has his last match' - Hall of Famer is stunned with recent events (Exclusive)

Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon and 16-time world champion Ric Flair are currently in the news over retiring from the professional wrestling business. Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter, who has chronicled their careers over many decades, was stunned at the sequence of events.

The former CEO of WWE called it a day in light of allegations of misconduct and paying "hush money" to former female employees. Meanwhile, The Nature Boy will be wrestling his final match at Starrcast V.

Bill Apter has seen and done it all in the business, but he did not see McMahon calling it a day at all. He shared his unfiltered thoughts on the former WWE boss' retirement shortly after it happened and stated that this is one of the most "historic times" in the industry.

"What a week! Vince McMahon retires & Ric Flair has his last match. This is one of the most historic times in pro wrestling/sports entertainment. McMahon's retirement was expected by many after the recent allegations -- but no one really saw this coming -- including me!" Apter said.

While there is seemingly a lot of fanfare around Flair's final match, McMahon's retirement is mired in controversy. He called it quits on Twitter, even though the consensus was that he would die at his desk. Only time will tell how it will all pan out.

What would professional wrestling look like without Vince McMahon and Ric Flair?

Simply put, professional wrestling without McMahon and The Nature Boy would not be in the shape that it currently is.

Flair's style is emulated and replicated to this day, while McMahon turned a territorial business into a global phenomenon cherished by millions.

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy @VinceMcMahon , You’ve Made My Life Better Every Day Since I’ve Been In The Wrestling Business. You’re The Only Promoter In My Career That Treated Me Like A Man, Respected Who I Was, And Made Me A Better Person. God Bless You For All You’ve Done. FYI- No One Can Follow Your Act. .@VinceMcMahon, You’ve Made My Life Better Every Day Since I’ve Been In The Wrestling Business. You’re The Only Promoter In My Career That Treated Me Like A Man, Respected Who I Was, And Made Me A Better Person. God Bless You For All You’ve Done. FYI- No One Can Follow Your Act. https://t.co/EGR1Wmkhzr

The fact that both men are bidding adieu to the business in a matter of mere days heralds the beginning of a brand new era. That said, their influence and legacy will be felt forever.

What are your favorite Flair and McMahon memories? Sound off in the comments section below.

