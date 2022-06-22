"This is how his mind works" – Wrestling personality details why Vince McMahon appeared on RAW and SmackDown

Acclaimed wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently spoke about the way Vince McMahon made an appearance on both SmackDown and RAW this past week.

WWE announced that Mr. McMahon had voluntarily decided to step back from his position as Chairman and CEO of the company for the duration of an investigation regarding claims of misconduct. McMahon, however, will continue to fulfill his responsibilities related to WWE’s creative content.

Senior Sportskeeda journalist Bill Apter was on the Top Story podcast this week where he spoke about Mr. McMahon's successive appearances on both brands. He mentioned that Vince was a businessman and was figuring out a way to improve ratings despite the ongoing controversy.

"It was a genius move for him to announce that he was appearing on SmackDown because the ratings went through the ceiling. So no matter what he's going through mentally with the scandal, he goes, 'What can we do to get the ratings up?' Seriously, I mean this is how his mind works," said Apter. (From 7:23 - 7:42)

You can watch the full video here:

Vince McMahon hyped the fans for John Cena's return next week

This week on RAW, Vince McMahon made a surprise appearance to greet the fans in attendance at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

He thanked fans for making RAW the longest weekly episodic show on television. The former chairman mentioned that John Cena was an integral part of the show for 20 out of the 30 years that the red brand was on air. Mr. McMahon then announced that Cena will return to RAW next week to entertain the WWE Universe.

While Theory has been looking for a match with Cena, it will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the Franchise Player as WWE continues the road to Money in the Bank and SummerSlam.

While using the quote from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Find out who Bret Hart patched up with after 2 decades right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far