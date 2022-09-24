Bill DeMott says Vince McMahon was "always good" to him in WWE; shares his take on the situation

Former WWE star Bill DeMott recently discussed Vince McMahon's departure from the company and what lies ahead.

McMahon announced his retirement from the company on Twitter in late July. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named the new Co-CEOs of the company. There have been rumors that WWE is planning to give the 77-year-old a proper goodbye at WrestleMania 39.

During an interview with PWMania, DeMott stated that the former CEO was always good to him during his career. He added that it doesn't matter who you are, wrestling "keeps going no matter what."

"That whole thing with Vince [McMahon], I've said it before, none of my business. Vince was always good to me. Vince was good to a lot of people. And it's a moral issue that's with Vince to deal with and you know, whatever it is, but wrestling keeps going no matter what, no matter who you are, no matter what falls in front of the tracks.

The former WWE trainer stated that he was excited to see what Triple H and Shawn Michaels do with the main roster and NXT moving forward. He noted that Shawn Michaels has never been much of a corporate guy but has surrounded himself with good people.

"I'm excited to see what Paul [Triple H] does. I'm really excited to see what Shawn [Michaels] does because Shawn said it before like he you know if you had to bet I think Shawn would be the first one to take the bet he'd never be a corporate guy. But talent knows talent and you surround yourself with good people who help you along the way, and it's going to be a success."

Bill DeMott on the WWE product currently having momentum

During the same interview, DeMott said there are a lot of good things coming up in the future for WWE.

Bill DeMott added that right now, fans are experiencing a honeymoon stage with all the changes in the company.

"So I think there's a lot of good things coming. I think a lot of people will get over the honeymoon stage of this, and before you know it on social media, somebody be bashing Triple H for a decision or whatever else because wrestling fans have a tremendous voice that they use. But for as far as the business goes, I think we're on an upswing."

The WWE Universe has responded positively to the change in leadership and a new creative voice. Time will tell how long WWE fans remain supportive of Triple H and his vision for the product.

