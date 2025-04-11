  • home icon
  • Bill Goldberg finally ends 25-year feud with ex-WWE star

By Danny Hart
Modified Apr 11, 2025 12:14 GMT
WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Bill Goldberg became one of the biggest names in the wrestling business after debuting in WCW in 1997. In a recent video, Buff Bagwell discussed his reconciliation with the WWE Hall of Famer after 25 years of animosity.

Bagwell worked for WCW from 1991 to 2001 before briefly appearing in WWE. The 55-year-old used to be friends with Goldberg during their WCW days. However, their relationship soured after Goldberg thought Bagwell made fun of him for grunting while bench-pressing.

On his Marcus Buff Bagwell YouTube channel, Bagwell said fellow wrestler Lex Luger made the grunting sound to impersonate the fictional character Herman Munster. He played footage of himself explaining the story to Goldberg, who had allegedly held a grudge against Bagwell since that day.

"Thank God Bill finally knows in his heart that Marc Bagwell never did anything intentionally wrong or ugly to him, and it just makes my heart warm to know that Bill [knows the truth]," Bagwell stated. "I think Bill was always good to me, to my face, but I always knew that was kinda there, you know." [9:31 – 9:56]
Buff Bagwell told Bill Goldberg the story during a live-stream fundraiser for wrestling legend Brian Knobbs.

Buff Bagwell "hated" that he had heat with Bill Goldberg

Between 1999 and 2001, the two men faced each other four times on WCW television. Their most notable encounter occurred at WCW Sin 2001, where Buff Bagwell and Lex Luger defeated Bill Goldberg and DeWayne Bruce.

Over two decades later, Bagwell is grateful to have finally made amends with his former co-worker:

"I hated that, but how do you fix it? Bill ain't gonna believe it wasn't me. He knew it was me, but it wasn't, so just be careful in life so something don't happen to you that drags on for 25-plus years. Again, so thankful for getting it cleared up." [9:57 – 10:18]

Goldberg will retire from WWE in-ring competition in 2025. The former Universal Champion recently confirmed he has assembled a team to help him train.

Please credit Marcus Buff Bagwell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Danny Hart
