Bill Goldberg "hasn't had a passable match in years," ex-WWE star says

Bill Goldberg will challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. Stevie Richards, a WWE star from 1999 to 2008, recently expressed some concerns ahead of the match.

Ad

Goldberg was one of wrestling's top stars in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The WCW legend returned to the ring in 2016 with WWE after a 12-year absence. However, he has not wrestled since losing to Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022.

On The Stevie Richards Show, the ex-WWE star questioned Goldberg's ability to compete at the top level. He also referenced his former co-worker's infamous Super ShowDown 2019 match against The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia.

Ad

Trending

"He hasn't had a passable match in years," Richards said. "Even the 'Taker match in Saudi Arabia. I mean, the best matches I've seen Goldberg have were against the soda machine and the doors backstage." [0:09 – 0:20]

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Ad

Bill Goldberg's match against Gunther will take place in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. The first-time-ever bout will be the Hall of Famer's last as a WWE Superstar.

Stevie Richards reflects on Bill Goldberg vs. The Undertaker

The 2019 match is widely viewed as one of the most disappointing WWE main events in recent history. Bill Goldberg suffered a concussion after headbutting a locker backstage. Minutes later, he knocked himself out again with a mistimed Spear into the ring post.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stevie Richards witnessed Goldberg headbutt a soda machine before competing in a match during his first WWE run between 2003 and 2004. Using that incident and the Undertaker match as examples, he thinks the former football player should be more careful before facing Gunther.

"The reason why that means something is because Goldberg gave himself a concussion before he even went out to wrestle Undertaker in Saudi Arabia, only to charge him with a Spear and hit his head against the ring post and knock himself out again," Richards continued. "And, in the end, almost literally break The Undertaker's neck on the worst Jackhammer you'll ever see, but maybe one of the best Brainbusters you'll ever see." [1:31 – 2:01]

Ad

Richards also accused WWE management of purposely making Goldberg look bad when he joined the company in 2003.

Please credit The Stevie Richards Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More