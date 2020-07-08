Billie Kay on what friendship with The Rock means to her

She couldn't control her tears when she came face to face with The Rock last year.

Meeting The WWE legend had always been the Superstar's dream.

The Rock

WWE Superstar Billie Kay recently had a chat with Wide World of Sports, and opened up on a bunch of topics in regards to her WWE career so far. Kay also opened up on her friendship with WWE legend The Rock.

She dubbed meeting The Rock as one of the greatest moments of her life, and recalled how she was shaking and began crying as soon as she made eye contact with The Great One. Kay stated that she managed to have a chat with him for a few seconds and described the moment as being 'surreal'.

She also added that several people from her high school days reached out to her when she posted the picture on social media. To finish it off, Kay revealed that she and The Rock occasionally have text conversations, and that the two are good friends.

We were able to talk for a few seconds and he had mentioned he watched our IIconcis stuff and that we were doing great and to keep going and a couple of other little things.

I had people reaching out to me from high school after I posted the picture of him and I, people that I hadn't spoken to for 8-10 years were saying how proud they were. We are friends, we're mates. We have little Twitter and phone messages here and there. I'm fortunate enough to have him in my life as a friend which is absolutely absurd and very surreal, but hey I'll take it.

The Rock had nothing but words of praise for Kay when the duo met last year

Billie Kay met The Rock on SmackDown Live's 20th Anniversary special last year, and couldn't control her emotions over finally getting to meet the WWE veteran. She is currently working on the RAW brand and is still a part of The IIconics alongside Peyton Royce.