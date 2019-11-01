WWE News: Billie Kay tears up while meeting The Rock in heartwarming video

Billie Kay and The Rock

Billie Kay, one-half of the IIconics, recently shared a touching moment with none other than The Rock, on SmackDown Live's 20th Anniversary special. The video is making rounds on Twitter, and shows Kay getting emotional over meeting The Great One.

The Rock's impact on the Pro Wrestling business

The Rock is one of those rare "once in a lifetime" Superstars, who have made a huge impact in the industry. The Brahma Bull became one of the greatest mic workers in WWE during the late 90s and early 2000s. He and Stone Cold Steve Austin were two of the biggest stars that came out of the Attitude Era. The Rock later carved an incredibly successful career for himself in Hollywood, and has been inspiring wrestlers right and left ever since, and Kay of The IIconics is one such wrestler.

Billie Kay gets emotional while talking to The Rock

On the SmackDown Live's 20th Anniversary special, Kay met The Rock at the backstage area, and couldn't control her emotions. The latest edition of "WWE Day Of" features the history-making SmackDown Live FOX premiere episode. Fans might remember that The Rock returned to WWE on the show for one night, and shared the ring with Becky Lynch. The Great One was also seen backstage, where he was talking to WWE Hall of Famer Patt Patterson. He soon ended the conversation and introduced himself to Kay. The Rock talked with Kay for a while and offered her some words of encouragement, which left her teary eyed. The Rock proceeded to wipe the tear off her face. The duo then posed for a quick picture and it is clear as day that Kay won't be forgetting this moment for a long time to come. Check out the clip in the tweet below:

Billie Kay meeting the GOAT pic.twitter.com/8GhyLbParb — King of Diva Pics (@kingofdivapicz) October 31, 2019

