WWE News: Fan throws bottle at Natalya during Crown Jewel entrance [Video]

Natalya and Lacey Evans after the match

WWE Crown Jewel is in the history books, and we've seen two women finally compete inside the squared circle in Saudi Arabia! Everything went well with the historic Natalya vs Lacey Evans match, minus a short instance when someone threw a bottle at Natalya, while she was walking down to the ring.

A history-making moment

WWE went out of its way to promote Crown Jewel 2019 as a huge event, with a bunch of big matches being advertised for the show. The first episode of SmackDown Live on FOX kicked off two major feuds: Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez, and Braun Strowman vs Tyson Fury. Lesnar and Fury emerged victorious tonight at Crown Jewel. Shortly before the event, WWE made a huge announcement and revealed that Natalya and Evans would be performing at the show! It's no secret that WWE has been trying for a while to make this happen, and this was a moment that is going to be looked back upon years from now, as something incredibly special.

Unruly fan throws a bottle at Natalya

The back and forth between Evans and Natalya ended with the former tapping out to the Sharpshooter. The two women embraced in an emotional post-match celebration. What many must have missed is that while Natalya was making her entrance, a miscreant threw a bottle at her. As you can in this short clip, Natalya shrugs it off and keeps walking down the ramp with a big smile on her face.

Natalya gets a bottle thrown at her at #CrownJewel 🤨 pic.twitter.com/qmVY0FYBmz — WWE Classics Daily (@tmykwoah) November 1, 2019

If you have watched the previous Saudi shows, you must have noticed how incredibly well-behaved and courteous the live audience tends to be. This was an unfortunate incident that shouldn't have happened. It's also worth noting how Natalya managed to keep her calm and kept walking down to the ring, realizing that nothing could stop her from creating history at that point in time.

