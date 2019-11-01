WWE News: Eric Bischoff on Vince McMahon asking him about his thoughts on AEW

Vince McMahon and Eric Bischoff

On the latest edition of the post-show for 83 Weeks, "After 83 Weeks with Christy Olson", Eric Bischoff discussed his exit from WWE, among other things. Bischoff also revealed that Vince McMahon asked him what he thought about AEW, after the promotion aired the first episode of Dynamite on TNT on October 2.

Bischoff's exit and his thoughts on it

It has been a long while since we learned that WWE had hired both Bischoff and Paul Heyman as the Executive Directors of SmackDown Live and Monday Night RAW respectively. Later, it was revealed that Bischoff was replaced with Bruce Prichard, to the shock of many. Bischoff recently talked in depth in regards to his exit, on his "83 weeks" podcast.

"It didn’t work out the way I wanted it to work out. It clearly didn’t work out the way Vince McMahon wanted it to work out. That happens. I’m not taking any of it personally."

Vince McMahon asked Bischoff what did he think of AEW

All Elite Wrestling has been making waves ever since its first event, "Double or Nothing", aired in May, and is going strong with its weekly show, Dynamite. The company boasts an incredibly talented roster which includes the likes of Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, and many more. While talking about the promotion, Bischoff revealed that Mr. McMahon had asked him about his thoughts on AEW. This happened soon after the first episode of Dynamite aired.

"Vince asked me actually, a couple of days after the first episode aired, what I thought. I was pretty honest with him. I thought the action was good. But I thought what made that show really stand out to me was just how engaged the audience is."

