WWE News: First-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia announced for Crown Jewel

The first-ever Women's match in Saudi Arabia

We had previously reported that Lana, Natalya, and Lacey Evans were a part of the WWE crew that traveled to Saudi Arabia. WWE's official Twitter account has now confirmed that Natalya will take on Lacey Evans tomorrow, at Crown Jewel.

WWE had earlier signed a 10-year deal with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, starting with The Greatest Royal Rumble last year. Crown Jewel soon followed, and we'll be getting these shows every year, for at least the next 9 years.

WWE goes out of its way to feature big-time bouts on the Saudi Arabian shows, which is evident from the fact that we have seen several dream matches at these events to date. At Super ShowDown, The Undertaker met Goldberg in a dream encounter, and we were treated to the DX vs The Brothers of Destruction clash at last year's Crown Jewel.

A huge moment for the Women's division

What we hadn't seen yet was a match pitting two women against each other. Due to local laws, WWE hadn't managed to feature a women's bout on any of its Saudi Arabian shows.

This is changing tomorrow at Crown Jewel, as history will be made. Natalya will wrestle Lacey Evans in the first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia, as per a recent announcement from WWE through their official Twitter handle. Check out the tweet below -

It's no secret that the company has continuously put in efforts to produce a women's clash in Saudi Arabia and this is indeed a big moment, which will give fans hope that top female stars such as Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair could be in line for exciting matches in Saudi Arabia in the near future.

