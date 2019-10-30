WWE News: Lana and two other female Superstars travel to Saudi Arabia

Lana is currently in Saudi Arabia, and so are Natalya and Lacey Evans

Amidst fan speculation surrounding a possible women's match in Saudi Arabia, three female WWE Superstars were seen traveling to the Kingdom with the WWE crew this week. Lana, Natalya, and Lacey Evans were spotted at an airport in Riyadh.

Absence of women's matches from WWE's Saudi Arabian shows

WWE kicked off its decade-long relationship with the Kingdom last year at WWE's 'The Greatest Royal Rumble' show. The event was packed with a string of matches that didn't have much impact on ongoing WWE storylines. The Undertaker wrestled Rusev in a Casket match, while Triple H beat John Cena in a singles bout. The final match was a free-for-all, featuring 50 WWE Superstars. It was won by Braun Strowman, who was awarded a green Championship belt to end the show. One thing that was missing from the show was a women's match. Local laws have prevented WWE from featuring their women on Saudi Arabia shows.

Rumors crept up earlier this year about a possible women's match at WWE Super ShowDown when Alexa Bliss and Natalya made the trip to the Kingdom, but all they did was make a bunch of appearances.

Three female Superstars are in Saudi Arabia

As seen in the photo below, Lana, Lacey Evans, and Natalya were spotted at an airport, and the photo was apparently taken in Riyadh. It's likely that these female Superstars will be used in the same capacity as Bliss and Natalya last time. Additionally, Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that there hasn't been any internal talk regarding a possible women's match at WWE Crown Jewel this year. Check out the photo below:

📸 //



صورة تؤكد تواجدهم مع بقية الروستر في الرياض حالياً : pic.twitter.com/gCTogjNA8h — قوانين الحلبة (@Ring_Rules) October 29, 2019

