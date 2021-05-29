Billie Kay gives her honest opinion of WWE splitting up The IIconics

Former WWE superstar Jessica McKay, formerly known as Billie Kay, recently commented on the split-up of The IIconics.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce were released by WWE earlier this year in the round of cuts soon after WrestleMania. Other talents released at the time include Samoa Joe, Mickie James and Chelsea Green.

In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, Billie Kay commented on The IIconics' release from WWE. She argued that WWE made a mistake by splitting her up from Peyton Royce and commented on how the duo of them struggled on their own.

"I think splitting us was — I [think] they thought they knew what they were doing by breaking us up but I don’t think they really understood it because we are different," said Kay. "Individually and together, it’s night and day and I think for entertainment purposes, it’s just so different and after they split us up, we were struggling. I had no idea who I was. You just took away not only my best friend and my tag team partner, but she was like my comfort zone, my support system and that was kind of stripped away and I was like, ‘I — huh, I don’t know what I’m doing. Who am I? "

On the podcast, Kay noted how she didn't know who she was as a singles competitor, so it was hard to adjust to this new chapter of her career.

Billie Kay shares a conversation she had with TJ Wilson in WWE

Billie Kay in WWE

Billie Kay also opened up about how she had to choose a direction for her character after WWE split up The IIconics.

Kay stated that she had a conversation with TJ Wilson (also known as Tyson Kidd) after she was drafted over to SmackDown.The former WWE star added that she had a lot of fun with the résumé gimmick leading up to her release:

"I know who I truly am inside, but I kind of had this image that I needed to be like, you know, come out and be sexy or hip or [a] movie star or something like that," Kay explained. "I’m just like, ‘That’s just not me.’ That’s just not me and then it wasn’t until I got drafted to SmackDown which I think really helped me. I would talk to TJ [Wilson] a lot and be like, ‘This is what I wanna do, this is who I am. This is what I think is relatable to people’ and he was like, ‘Go for it. You need to do it,' and I was able to show for a while who I really am and I thought it was getting received well. I was having a blast at TVs, I was having fun, I was doing what I wanted to do and feeling really fulfilled. So that is why it was even more of a shock to me as well. H/T: Post Wrestling

