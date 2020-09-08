Billie Kay reveals what she really thinks about WWE breaking The IIconics up

The IIconics were seen as the most recognizable proper women's tag team in WWE. While there are several teams in the WWE women's division, most of them are individual stars coming together. However, when it came to The IIconics, the WWE Universe had hardly ever seen Peyton Royce and Billie Kay apart as the two always competed as a tag team. Unfortunately, this came to an end recently, when The Riott Squad's Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan defeated The IIconics, and according to a clause in the lead-up to the match, they broke up.

Now, in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Billie Kay has opened up about what she really thinks about WWE breaking The IIconics up.

Billie Kay on what she really thinks about WWE breaking The IIconics up

Billie Kay commented that she felt that Peyton Royce and herself would eventually be breaking up as they wanted some sort of singles career down the line. She went on to say that as solo competitors, they would have to evolve their own characters, be it as Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, or as The IIconics. She added that she felt they would have fun, no matter what came.

"I think we eventually do want to do some sort of singles career. I think that just all comes down to evolving as who we are, as Billie and Peyton and as The IIconics. So when that happens I think that we'll both have so much fun doing that."

There were rumours that Vince McMahon wanted The IIconics to break up in WWE for a long time due to the fact that he wanted to push Peyton Royce, according to a report from Dave Meltzer.

“They had another meeting on 7/31 which lasted four hours. He did talk forever about how much he loves Bayley and her new persona and that he sees Peyton Royce and Bianca Belair as singles stars.” - Dave Meltzer, Wrestling Observer Newsletter

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Billie Kay faced Peyton Royce. Royce came away with the win and the two hugged after their match.