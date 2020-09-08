Last week on Monday Night RAW, WWE shocked everyone when The IIconics lost their match against Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan and were forced to split up. With a pretty weak women's tag team division, splitting Peyton Royce and Billie Kay sparked a debate as to how would it affect WWE.

This week on Monday Night RAW, Peyton Royce and Billie Kay took on each other and it was the former who came out victorious. There have been reports of the reason for WWE splitting the IIconics was to start a singles push for Peyton Royce. Meanwhile, there are reportedly no plans to push Billie Kay, something which looked evident from her loss on RAW this week.

Billie Kay has now posted the following cryptic tweet with a gif of Disney villain Maleficent, which has sparked speculations of her turning heel. She further captioned the post with "So many assume... so little know", which could be her way of letting the fans know that there are plans for her going forward.

So many assume... so little know pic.twitter.com/Q2uFeSRLpe — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) September 8, 2020

Billie Kay in WWE

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce know each other since their time in high school together. Billie Kay wrestled for several promotions including Ring of Honor and Combat Zone Wrestling before joining WWE in 2015. After competing on NXT as a singles Superstar initially, Billie Kay formed an alliance with Peyton Royce.

In 2018, The IIconics made their main roster debut on the SmackDown after WrestleMania 34. During their time together, The IIconics won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship once at WrestleMania 35. It is to be seen what is next for Billie Kay following the split of The IIconics.

