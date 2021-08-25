Billy Corgan on who helped mend the fences between IMPACT Wrestling and NWA

Billy Corgan says we have Mickie James to thank for the current partnership between IMPACT Wrestling and the NWA.

Ahead of NWA's big weekend in St. Louis, Billy Corgan sat down with The Battleground Podcast to discuss various subjects. When asked who helped repair the relationship between IMPACT Wrestling and the NWA, Corgan revealed that it was none other than Mickie James.

"Well, I think it’s all credit to Mickie [James], she was the one that had the relationships to go back and kind of reopen that door, which from my end was closed due to some business stuff that had gone on," Billy Corgan said. "Then, Pat Kenney, who works behind the scenes in talent relations, has a long-standing relationship with people in IMPACT. I think it just kind of mended the fence and we found some business to do together and they’ve been a great partner in this."

Billy Corgan talks about the forbidden door in professional wrestling

Billy Corgan also discussed the "forbidden door" in professional wrestling that we've seen open up lately between multiple companies. Corgan believes the future of the wrestling business includes all of these companies working together.

"Obviously, Deonna Purrazzo’s gonna be on the pay-per-view, and it’s a real honor," Billy Corgan continued. "Let’s not forget, I worked for that championship, so that championship means a lot to me. So to have it on an NWA show is a great honor and it's a tribute to everybody involved to help put it together. Because I think it's now very obvious, you know, everybody calls it the forbidden door, but I've been saying it for years, you know, the future of the wrestling business is really great people working together, putting together these Supercards."

Are you surprised that Mickie James helped mend the fences between IMPACT Wrestling and the NWA? Do you hope to see this partnership continue in the future as well? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this podcast.

Follow these simple steps and win a big gold belt. Just click here and feel like a world champion!

Edited by Prem Deshpande