"Bit*h" - Rhea Ripley warns top WWE Superstar after RAW, defends Dominik Mysterio on social media

Rhea Ripley took to social media to warn her arch-rival and top WWE star, Raquel Rodriguez, following the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

On this week's show, Rhea Ripley was involved in a hard-hitting brawl with Rodriguez. While the latter initially had the upper hand over Ripley, a distraction from Dominik Mysterio allowed his stablemate to hit Rodriguez with a chop block. Backstage officials later separated the two women.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Ripley warned Rodriguez for trying to intimidate and threaten Mysterio. The Eradicator also put the former Women's Tag Team Champion on notice by calling her a "bit*h."

"Don't threaten my Dirty Dom. Bit*h," wrote Ripley.

Check out a screengrab of Ripley's Instagram Story:

The rivalry between Ripley and Rodriguez began several weeks ago. The Eradicator's actions previously led to Rodriguez and Liv Morgan losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville.

Amid Rodriguez's absence from RAW, Ripley set her sights on Morgan and took her out of action. The former SmackDown Women's Champion is expected to be sidelined for a while.

Bill Apter recently discussed Rhea Ripley's match against Lyra Valkyria

Bill Apter recently spoke highly of Lyra Valkyria's performance against Rhea Ripley on WWE NXT.

Ripley and The Judgment Day have consistently appeared on NXT television in recent weeks. In fact, faction member Dominik Mysterio also captured the NXT North American Championship by ending Wes Lee's remarkable title reign.

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter praised Valkyria for her impressive showing against Ripley. The Hall of Famer claimed the upstart was ready to move up to the main roster.

"The girl [Lyra Valkyria] that wrestled Rhea Ripley tonight, she's got to be moved up to the main roster. Her last name's something like Valkyrie."

At the recently concluded Great American Bash, Ripley was heavily involved in Dominik Mysterio's three-way North American Title match. With SummerSlam 2023 right around the corner, Ripley might have to defend her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez at the premium live event.

Would you like to see Rhea Ripley defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.

